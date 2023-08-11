Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 25.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), which makes up 1.48% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,936,014 worth of FHN, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FHN:

FHN — last trade: $13.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2023 Colin V. Reed Director 25,138 $9.96 $250,405 05/04/2023 Wendy P. Davidson Director 10,000 $10.09 $100,898 05/10/2023 Rosa Sugranes Director 1,948 $10.22 $19,905 05/12/2023 William H. Fenstermaker Director 2,950 $9.56 $28,190 05/19/2023 Vicki R. Palmer Director 2,000 $11.02 $22,041 06/07/2023 William H. Fenstermaker Director 10,000 $11.62 $116,196

