Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FXO

July 10, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 20.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), which makes up 0.98% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,248,080 worth of COLB, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLB:

COLB — last trade: $20.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2023 Craig D. Eerkes Director 2,381 $21.01 $50,025
06/30/2023 Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi General Counsel, Corporate Sec 854 $18.25 $15,586
06/30/2023 Aaron James Deer Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc 854 $18.25 $15,586

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

COLB

