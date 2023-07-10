Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 20.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), which makes up 0.98% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,248,080 worth of COLB, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLB:
COLB — last trade: $20.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2023
|Craig D. Eerkes
|Director
|2,381
|$21.01
|$50,025
|06/30/2023
|Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi
|General Counsel, Corporate Sec
|854
|$18.25
|$15,586
|06/30/2023
|Aaron James Deer
|Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc
|854
|$18.25
|$15,586
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer
CHIE Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LECO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.