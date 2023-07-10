Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 20.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), which makes up 0.98% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,248,080 worth of COLB, making it the #57 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLB:

COLB — last trade: $20.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2023 Craig D. Eerkes Director 2,381 $21.01 $50,025 06/30/2023 Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi General Counsel, Corporate Sec 854 $18.25 $15,586 06/30/2023 Aaron James Deer Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc 854 $18.25 $15,586

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer

 CHIE Videos

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LECO



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.