Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FTXO

October 23, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 29.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), which makes up 2.07% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,560,697 worth of EWBC, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EWBC:

EWBC — last trade: $51.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2023 Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $43.00 $43,000
05/04/2023 Gary Teo Executive Vice President 3,450 $43.00 $148,350
05/04/2023 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 11,900 $42.09 $500,889
05/04/2023 Parker Shi Chief Operating Officer 4,780 $41.94 $200,473
05/05/2023 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 5,700 $43.94 $250,437
05/08/2023 Molly Campbell Director 650 $45.15 $29,348
05/05/2023 Lester Sussman Director 1,000 $44.19 $44,194
05/09/2023 Sabrina Kay Director 6,840 $43.88 $300,105
05/08/2023 Manuel Pham Alvarez Director 500 $45.19 $22,595
05/09/2023 Archana Deskus Director 1,000 $44.44 $44,440
05/11/2023 Manuel Pham Alvarez Director 1,250 $43.60 $54,505

And BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), the #22 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,920,736 worth of BOKF, which represents approximately 1.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF is detailed in the table below:

BOKF — last trade: $72.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/01/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $84.06 $84,064
05/04/2023 Edward C. Joullian IV Director 1,920 $78.12 $149,990
05/09/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $77.00 $76,995
05/16/2023 Brad A. Vincent EVP - Specialized Industries 1,000 $77.11 $77,107

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

