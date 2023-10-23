Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FTXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 29.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), which makes up 2.07% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,560,697 worth of EWBC, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EWBC:
EWBC — last trade: $51.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|Irene H. Oh
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$43.00
|$43,000
|05/04/2023
|Gary Teo
|Executive Vice President
|3,450
|$43.00
|$148,350
|05/04/2023
|Dominic NG
|Chief Executive Officer
|11,900
|$42.09
|$500,889
|05/04/2023
|Parker Shi
|Chief Operating Officer
|4,780
|$41.94
|$200,473
|05/05/2023
|Dominic NG
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,700
|$43.94
|$250,437
|05/08/2023
|Molly Campbell
|Director
|650
|$45.15
|$29,348
|05/05/2023
|Lester Sussman
|Director
|1,000
|$44.19
|$44,194
|05/09/2023
|Sabrina Kay
|Director
|6,840
|$43.88
|$300,105
|05/08/2023
|Manuel Pham Alvarez
|Director
|500
|$45.19
|$22,595
|05/09/2023
|Archana Deskus
|Director
|1,000
|$44.44
|$44,440
|05/11/2023
|Manuel Pham Alvarez
|Director
|1,250
|$43.60
|$54,505
And BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), the #22 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,920,736 worth of BOKF, which represents approximately 1.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF is detailed in the table below:
BOKF — last trade: $72.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|Martin E. Grunst
|EVP, CFO
|1,000
|$84.06
|$84,064
|05/04/2023
|Edward C. Joullian IV
|Director
|1,920
|$78.12
|$149,990
|05/09/2023
|Martin E. Grunst
|EVP, CFO
|1,000
|$77.00
|$76,995
|05/16/2023
|Brad A. Vincent
|EVP - Specialized Industries
|1,000
|$77.11
|$77,107
