Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FTXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 29.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), which makes up 0.46% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $577,363 worth of FFIN, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN:
FFIN — last trade: $25.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/27/2023
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|3,500
|$28.50
|$99,750
|05/01/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|4,000
|$29.05
|$116,200
|04/28/2023
|Michelle S. Hickox
|EVP/CFO
|1,700
|$29.45
|$50,065
|05/02/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|2,500
|$27.97
|$69,925
|05/09/2023
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|18,387
|$26.19
|$481,556
|05/15/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|5,000
|$26.22
|$131,100
|07/27/2023
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|540
|$32.57
|$17,588
|08/03/2023
|Murray Hamilton Edwards
|Director
|350
|$32.50
|$11,375
|08/21/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|2,500
|$29.04
|$72,600
|08/23/2023
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|763
|$28.78
|$21,959
|08/24/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|4,500
|$28.80
|$129,600
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
FNHC YTD Return
AEHR YTD Return
ARGX Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.