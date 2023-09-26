News & Insights

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FTXO

September 26, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 29.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), which makes up 0.46% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $577,363 worth of FFIN, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN:

FFIN — last trade: $25.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/27/2023 Michael B. Denny Director 3,500 $28.50 $99,750
05/01/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 4,000 $29.05 $116,200
04/28/2023 Michelle S. Hickox EVP/CFO 1,700 $29.45 $50,065
05/02/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 2,500 $27.97 $69,925
05/09/2023 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 18,387 $26.19 $481,556
05/15/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 5,000 $26.22 $131,100
07/27/2023 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 540 $32.57 $17,588
08/03/2023 Murray Hamilton Edwards Director 350 $32.50 $11,375
08/21/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 2,500 $29.04 $72,600
08/23/2023 Michael B. Denny Director 763 $28.78 $21,959
08/24/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 4,500 $28.80 $129,600

