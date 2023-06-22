Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FTXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 38.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), which makes up 0.81% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,109,398 worth of WTFC, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC:

WTFC — last trade: $69.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/02/2023 Alex E. Washington III Director 1,000 $93.29 $93,290 02/16/2023 Brian A. Kenney Director 6,600 $92.23 $608,718 03/13/2023 H. Patrick Hackett Jr. Director 7,100 $73.31 $520,501 05/11/2023 Timothy Crane PRESIDENT & CEO 1,500 $60.87 $91,305 05/15/2023 Karin Gustafson Teglia Director 1,000 $62.92 $62,920

And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #39 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $744,438 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:

TCBI — last trade: $52.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/24/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 15,000 $51.44 $771,600 04/28/2023 Thomas E. Long Director 4,000 $50.17 $200,680 05/10/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 500 $46.50 $23,250 05/11/2023 John W. Cummings Chief Administrative Officer 1,110 $44.57 $49,473 05/26/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 1,000 $48.55 $48,550 05/31/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 5,000 $47.60 $238,000 06/15/2023 Laura L. Whitley Director 2,000 $54.17 $108,340

