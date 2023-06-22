Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FTXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 38.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), which makes up 0.81% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,109,398 worth of WTFC, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC:
WTFC — last trade: $69.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/02/2023
|Alex E. Washington III
|Director
|1,000
|$93.29
|$93,290
|02/16/2023
|Brian A. Kenney
|Director
|6,600
|$92.23
|$608,718
|03/13/2023
|H. Patrick Hackett Jr.
|Director
|7,100
|$73.31
|$520,501
|05/11/2023
|Timothy Crane
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|1,500
|$60.87
|$91,305
|05/15/2023
|Karin Gustafson Teglia
|Director
|1,000
|$62.92
|$62,920
And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #39 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $744,438 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:
TCBI — last trade: $52.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/24/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|15,000
|$51.44
|$771,600
|04/28/2023
|Thomas E. Long
|Director
|4,000
|$50.17
|$200,680
|05/10/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|500
|$46.50
|$23,250
|05/11/2023
|John W. Cummings
|Chief Administrative Officer
|1,110
|$44.57
|$49,473
|05/26/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|1,000
|$48.55
|$48,550
|05/31/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|5,000
|$47.60
|$238,000
|06/15/2023
|Laura L. Whitley
|Director
|2,000
|$54.17
|$108,340
