Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DVY

OGE Energy Corp. (Symbol: OGE), which makes up 0.82% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $107,626,461 worth of OGE, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGE:
OGE — last trade: $32.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Andrea M. Dennis
|VP- T&D Operations (OG&E)
|1,010
|$31.51
|$31,826
|08/17/2020
|J. Michael Sanner
|Director
|1,000
|$32.53
|$32,530
And Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), the #91 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $48,637,189 worth of VLY, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VLY is detailed in the table below:
VLY — last trade: $7.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|Marc J. Lenner
|Director
|2,650
|$7.64
|$20,246
|03/11/2020
|Melissa J. Schultz
|Director
|2,000
|$7.69
|$15,380
|03/13/2020
|Jennifer W. Steans
|Director
|325,000
|$7.54
|$2,451,000
|03/16/2020
|Ronald H. Janis
|Senior EVP & General Counsel
|7,000
|$6.98
|$48,860
|05/12/2020
|Eric P. Edelstein
|Director
|30,000
|$7.36
|$220,866
|06/09/2020
|Kevin J. Lynch
|Director
|6,350
|$9.47
|$60,131
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.