Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DVY

OGE Energy Corp. (Symbol: OGE), which makes up 0.82% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $107,626,461 worth of OGE, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGE:

OGE — last trade: $32.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 Andrea M. Dennis VP- T&D Operations (OG&E) 1,010 $31.51 $31,826
08/17/2020 J. Michael Sanner Director 1,000 $32.53 $32,530

And Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), the #91 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $48,637,189 worth of VLY, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VLY is detailed in the table below:

VLY — last trade: $7.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2020 Marc J. Lenner Director 2,650 $7.64 $20,246
03/11/2020 Melissa J. Schultz Director 2,000 $7.69 $15,380
03/13/2020 Jennifer W. Steans Director 325,000 $7.54 $2,451,000
03/16/2020 Ronald H. Janis Senior EVP & General Counsel 7,000 $6.98 $48,860
05/12/2020 Eric P. Edelstein Director 30,000 $7.36 $220,866
06/09/2020 Kevin J. Lynch Director 6,350 $9.47 $60,131

