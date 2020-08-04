Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DVY

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), which makes up 1.48% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $190,982,007 worth of CVX, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVX:
CVX — last trade: $84.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2020
|John Frank
|Director
|500
|$109.85
|$54,925
|02/24/2020
|John Frank
|Director
|400
|$104.61
|$41,844
|02/28/2020
|John Frank
|Director
|1,000
|$93.88
|$93,885
|02/28/2020
|Charles W. Moorman
|Director
|6,551
|$91.43
|$598,983
And PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), the #100 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), shows 11 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,115,877 worth of PACW, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PACW is detailed in the table below:
PACW — last trade: $18.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Christopher D. Blake
|Pres. & CEO, Community Banking
|4,740
|$31.70
|$150,239
|03/03/2020
|Roger H. Molvar
|Director
|8,979
|$31.06
|$278,875
|03/03/2020
|Bart R. Olson
|EVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|1,800
|$32.11
|$57,795
|03/03/2020
|Patrick J. Rusnak
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$31.00
|$93,000
|03/02/2020
|Matthew P. Wagner
|CEO and President
|12,625
|$31.60
|$398,950
|03/12/2020
|Mark Yung
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|4,300
|$22.96
|$98,736
|03/16/2020
|Craig A. Carlson
|Director
|1,075
|$19.78
|$21,263
|03/12/2020
|Robert A. Stine
|Director
|9,200
|$21.55
|$198,289
|03/16/2020
|Paul Robert Burke
|Director
|1,500
|$19.76
|$29,640
|04/23/2020
|Susan E. Lester
|Director
|1,000
|$16.21
|$16,206
|04/24/2020
|Tanya M. Acker
|Director
|1,600
|$16.37
|$26,199
