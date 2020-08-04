Markets
CVX

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DVY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), which makes up 1.48% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $190,982,007 worth of CVX, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVX:

CVX — last trade: $84.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2020 John Frank Director 500 $109.85 $54,925
02/24/2020 John Frank Director 400 $104.61 $41,844
02/28/2020 John Frank Director 1,000 $93.88 $93,885
02/28/2020 Charles W. Moorman Director 6,551 $91.43 $598,983

And PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), the #100 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), shows 11 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,115,877 worth of PACW, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PACW is detailed in the table below:

PACW — last trade: $18.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/02/2020 Christopher D. Blake Pres. & CEO, Community Banking 4,740 $31.70 $150,239
03/03/2020 Roger H. Molvar Director 8,979 $31.06 $278,875
03/03/2020 Bart R. Olson EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,800 $32.11 $57,795
03/03/2020 Patrick J. Rusnak EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $31.00 $93,000
03/02/2020 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 12,625 $31.60 $398,950
03/12/2020 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 4,300 $22.96 $98,736
03/16/2020 Craig A. Carlson Director 1,075 $19.78 $21,263
03/12/2020 Robert A. Stine Director 9,200 $21.55 $198,289
03/16/2020 Paul Robert Burke Director 1,500 $19.76 $29,640
04/23/2020 Susan E. Lester Director 1,000 $16.21 $16,206
04/24/2020 Tanya M. Acker Director 1,600 $16.37 $26,199

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX PACW

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular