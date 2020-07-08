Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DTD

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), which makes up 0.19% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,348,432 worth of VLO, making it the #98 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VLO:

VLO — last trade: $53.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 Philip J. Pfeiffer Director 1,310 $43.82 $57,402 03/12/2020 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 45,000 $47.31 $2,128,752

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), the #151 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $817,679 worth of WPC, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WPC is detailed in the table below:

WPC — last trade: $65.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2020 Robert J. Flanagan Director 1,000 $82.29 $82,290 03/17/2020 Peter Farrell Director 1,525 $64.53 $98,413 03/19/2020 John J. Park President 10,000 $43.56 $435,611 03/19/2020 Jason E. Fox CEO 10,000 $46.03 $460,326 03/18/2020 Mark A. Alexander Director 4,000 $60.78 $243,124 03/18/2020 Arjun Mahalingam Chief Accounting Officer 285 $53.50 $15,248 03/19/2020 Gino M. Sabatini Managing Director 10,000 $42.18 $421,800 05/19/2020 Mark A. Alexander Director 4,000 $58.77 $235,100

