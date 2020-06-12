Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DTD

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.08% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $553,936 worth of BXP, making it the #202 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:
BXP — last trade: $92.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|Carol B. Einiger
|Director
|4,000
|$122.00
|$488,000
|03/09/2020
|Carol B. Einiger
|Director
|4,000
|$123.00
|$492,000
|05/04/2020
|Bruce W. Duncan
|Director
|11,000
|$89.14
|$980,587
|05/15/2020
|Bruce W. Duncan
|Director
|10,000
|$74.79
|$747,910
|05/22/2020
|Bryan J. Koop
|Executive Vice President
|2,000
|$78.00
|$156,000
And Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), the #355 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $317,661 worth of ERIE, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ERIE is detailed in the table below:
ERIE — last trade: $177.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Elizabeth A. Vorsheck
|Director
|200
|$135.00
|$27,000
|03/25/2020
|Eugene C. Connell
|Director
|275
|$139.82
|$38,451
