BXP

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DTD

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.08% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $553,936 worth of BXP, making it the #202 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:

BXP — last trade: $92.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2020 Carol B. Einiger Director 4,000 $122.00 $488,000
03/09/2020 Carol B. Einiger Director 4,000 $123.00 $492,000
05/04/2020 Bruce W. Duncan Director 11,000 $89.14 $980,587
05/15/2020 Bruce W. Duncan Director 10,000 $74.79 $747,910
05/22/2020 Bryan J. Koop Executive Vice President 2,000 $78.00 $156,000

And Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), the #355 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $317,661 worth of ERIE, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ERIE is detailed in the table below:

ERIE — last trade: $177.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 Elizabeth A. Vorsheck Director 200 $135.00 $27,000
03/25/2020 Eugene C. Connell Director 275 $139.82 $38,451

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

