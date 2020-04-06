Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DTD

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), which makes up 0.03% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $204,352 worth of EHC, making it the #411 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EHC:
EHC — last trade: $60.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2019
|Yvonne M. Curl
|Director
|500
|$69.19
|$34,595
|03/11/2020
|April Kaye Bullock Anthony
|CEO & President, Home Health
|40,000
|$64.24
|$2,569,600
|03/12/2020
|April Kaye Bullock Anthony
|CEO & President, Home Health
|125,000
|$58.69
|$7,336,848
|03/11/2020
|Leo I. Higdon Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$64.07
|$64,070
And First Horizon National Corp (Symbol: FHN), the #470 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $160,738 worth of FHN, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FHN is detailed in the table below:
FHN — last trade: $7.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Scott M. Niswonger
|Director
|100,000
|$9.08
|$907,700
|03/12/2020
|Kenneth A. Burdick
|Director
|5,000
|$8.95
|$44,750
|03/13/2020
|Scott M. Niswonger
|Director
|50,000
|$9.40
|$469,835
