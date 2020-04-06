Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DTD

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), which makes up 0.03% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $204,352 worth of EHC, making it the #411 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EHC:

EHC — last trade: $60.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2019 Yvonne M. Curl Director 500 $69.19 $34,595 03/11/2020 April Kaye Bullock Anthony CEO & President, Home Health 40,000 $64.24 $2,569,600 03/12/2020 April Kaye Bullock Anthony CEO & President, Home Health 125,000 $58.69 $7,336,848 03/11/2020 Leo I. Higdon Jr. Director 1,000 $64.07 $64,070

And First Horizon National Corp (Symbol: FHN), the #470 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $160,738 worth of FHN, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FHN is detailed in the table below:

FHN — last trade: $7.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Scott M. Niswonger Director 100,000 $9.08 $907,700 03/12/2020 Kenneth A. Burdick Director 5,000 $8.95 $44,750 03/13/2020 Scott M. Niswonger Director 50,000 $9.40 $469,835

