Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DON

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), which makes up 0.71% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,254,813 worth of WHR, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WHR:
WHR — last trade: $129.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Greg Creed
|Director
|775
|$131.11
|$101,610
|03/10/2020
|Shengpo Wu
|EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA
|500
|$113.00
|$56,500
|03/12/2020
|Shengpo Wu
|EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA
|500
|$101.00
|$50,500
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), the #45 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,534,470 worth of VST, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:
VST — last trade: $19.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$20.21
|$404,240
|03/03/2020
|Paul M. Barbas
|Director
|9,925
|$20.26
|$201,075
|03/03/2020
|John R. Sult
|Director
|5,000
|$20.50
|$102,524
|03/03/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$20.21
|$404,240
|03/17/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$13.46
|$269,180
|03/19/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|6,940
|$13.17
|$91,400
|03/20/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|13,060
|$13.92
|$181,834
|03/23/2020
|David A. Campbell
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$13.34
|$266,840
|03/10/2020
|John R. Sult
|Director
|5,000
|$18.97
|$94,850
|03/11/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$17.36
|$347,200
|03/12/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|12,000
|$14.89
|$178,740
|05/11/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|10,000
|$18.43
|$184,250
|06/22/2020
|Arcilia Acosta
|Director
|10,000
|$19.58
|$195,800
