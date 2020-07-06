Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DON

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), which makes up 0.71% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,254,813 worth of WHR, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WHR:

WHR — last trade: $129.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2020 Greg Creed Director 775 $131.11 $101,610 03/10/2020 Shengpo Wu EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA 500 $113.00 $56,500 03/12/2020 Shengpo Wu EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA 500 $101.00 $50,500

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), the #45 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,534,470 worth of VST, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:

VST — last trade: $19.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $20.21 $404,240 03/03/2020 Paul M. Barbas Director 9,925 $20.26 $201,075 03/03/2020 John R. Sult Director 5,000 $20.50 $102,524 03/03/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $20.21 $404,240 03/17/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $13.46 $269,180 03/19/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 6,940 $13.17 $91,400 03/20/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 13,060 $13.92 $181,834 03/23/2020 David A. Campbell EVP & Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $13.34 $266,840 03/10/2020 John R. Sult Director 5,000 $18.97 $94,850 03/11/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $17.36 $347,200 03/12/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 12,000 $14.89 $178,740 05/11/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $18.43 $184,250 06/22/2020 Arcilia Acosta Director 10,000 $19.58 $195,800

