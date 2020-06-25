Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DON

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), which makes up 0.66% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,486,215 worth of ATO, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATO:

ATO — last trade: $98.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/15/2020 Frank H. Yoho Director 1,000 $92.30 $92,300
05/11/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 1,000 $95.47 $95,470
06/11/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 1,000 $99.75 $99,750
06/11/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 1,000 $100.00 $100,000

And PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), the #93 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 11 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,456,972 worth of PACW, which represents approximately 0.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PACW is detailed in the table below:

PACW — last trade: $18.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/02/2020 Christopher D. Blake Pres. & CEO, Community Banking 4,740 $31.70 $150,239
03/03/2020 Roger H. Molvar Director 8,979 $31.06 $278,875
03/03/2020 Bart R. Olson EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,800 $32.11 $57,795
03/03/2020 Patrick J. Rusnak EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $31.00 $93,000
03/02/2020 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 12,625 $31.60 $398,950
03/12/2020 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 4,300 $22.96 $98,736
03/16/2020 Craig A. Carlson Director 1,075 $19.78 $21,263
03/12/2020 Robert A. Stine Director 9,200 $21.55 $198,289
03/16/2020 Paul Robert Burke Director 1,500 $19.76 $29,640
04/23/2020 Susan E. Lester Director 1,000 $16.21 $16,206
04/24/2020 Tanya M. Acker Director 1,600 $16.37 $26,199

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying

