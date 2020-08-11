Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DJD

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 7.75% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,779,443 worth of XOM, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:

XOM — last trade: $44.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/10/2020 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 2,858 $59.86 $171,083 03/09/2020 William C. Weldon Director 8,771 $45.72 $400,999 03/19/2020 Andrew P. Swiger Senior Vice President 30,000 $33.80 $1,014,000 03/18/2020 Neil W. Duffin Vice President 30,000 $36.41 $1,092,180

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), the #19 largest holding among components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,598,736 worth of HD, which represents approximately 2.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HD is detailed in the table below:

HD — last trade: $274.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Linda R. Gooden Director 1,120 $214.53 $240,274 03/09/2020 Matt Carey EVP & CIO 4,745 $210.78 $1,000,151

