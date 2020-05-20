Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DJD

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 6.77% of the (DJD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,312,140 worth of DOW, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:
DOW — last trade: $35.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2019
|Richard K. Davis
|Director
|6,000
|$52.91
|$317,460
|02/28/2020
|Jeff M. Fettig
|Director
|15,000
|$38.13
|$571,950
|03/13/2020
|James R. Fitterling
|Chief Executive Officer
|20,000
|$24.61
|$492,166
|03/12/2020
|Jeff M. Fettig
|Director
|8,100
|$24.62
|$199,446
|03/12/2020
|Wesley G. Bush
|Director
|20,450
|$24.61
|$503,285
