Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DJD

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 6.77% of the (DJD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,312,140 worth of DOW, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $35.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/10/2019 Richard K. Davis Director 6,000 $52.91 $317,460
02/28/2020 Jeff M. Fettig Director 15,000 $38.13 $571,950
03/13/2020 James R. Fitterling Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $24.61 $492,166
03/12/2020 Jeff M. Fettig Director 8,100 $24.62 $199,446
03/12/2020 Wesley G. Bush Director 20,450 $24.61 $503,285

