Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DJD

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 6.77% of the (DJD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,312,140 worth of DOW, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $35.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/10/2019 Richard K. Davis Director 6,000 $52.91 $317,460 02/28/2020 Jeff M. Fettig Director 15,000 $38.13 $571,950 03/13/2020 James R. Fitterling Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $24.61 $492,166 03/12/2020 Jeff M. Fettig Director 8,100 $24.62 $199,446 03/12/2020 Wesley G. Bush Director 20,450 $24.61 $503,285

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.