Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DJD

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), which makes up 3.73% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,530,726 worth of CVX, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVX:

CVX — last trade: $82.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2020 John Frank Director 500 $109.85 $54,925 02/24/2020 John Frank Director 400 $104.61 $41,844 02/28/2020 John Frank Director 1,000 $93.88 $93,885 02/28/2020 Charles W. Moorman Director 6,551 $91.43 $598,983

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.