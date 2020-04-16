Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DJD

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), which makes up 3.73% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,530,726 worth of CVX, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVX:

CVX — last trade: $82.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2020 John Frank Director 500 $109.85 $54,925
02/24/2020 John Frank Director 400 $104.61 $41,844
02/28/2020 John Frank Director 1,000 $93.88 $93,885
02/28/2020 Charles W. Moorman Director 6,551 $91.43 $598,983

