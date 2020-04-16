Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DJD

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), which makes up 3.73% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,530,726 worth of CVX, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVX:
CVX — last trade: $82.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2020
|John Frank
|Director
|500
|$109.85
|$54,925
|02/24/2020
|John Frank
|Director
|400
|$104.61
|$41,844
|02/28/2020
|John Frank
|Director
|1,000
|$93.88
|$93,885
|02/28/2020
|Charles W. Moorman
|Director
|6,551
|$91.43
|$598,983
