Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIVB

Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), which makes up 0.28% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $54,653 worth of BKR, making it the #116 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BKR:
BKR — last trade: $15.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Brian Worrell
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$18.05
|$54,151
|02/26/2020
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|11,254
|$17.74
|$199,673
|02/24/2020
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|15,368
|$19.49
|$299,522
And Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO), the #205 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,079 worth of MRO, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MRO is detailed in the table below:
MRO — last trade: $6.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Lee M. Tillman
|Chairman, President and CEO
|47,500
|$4.01
|$190,657
|03/16/2020
|Lee M. Tillman
|Chairman, President and CEO
|27,500
|$4.00
|$110,000
|03/24/2020
|Lee M. Tillman
|Chairman, President and CEO
|56,600
|$3.50
|$197,987
|03/31/2020
|Patrick Wagner
|See Remarks
|15,000
|$3.31
|$49,658
