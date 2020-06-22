Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIVB

Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), which makes up 0.28% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $54,653 worth of BKR, making it the #116 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BKR:

BKR — last trade: $15.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/26/2020 Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $18.05 $54,151
02/26/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 11,254 $17.74 $199,673
02/24/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 15,368 $19.49 $299,522

And Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO), the #205 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,079 worth of MRO, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MRO is detailed in the table below:

MRO — last trade: $6.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 Lee M. Tillman Chairman, President and CEO 47,500 $4.01 $190,657
03/16/2020 Lee M. Tillman Chairman, President and CEO 27,500 $4.00 $110,000
03/24/2020 Lee M. Tillman Chairman, President and CEO 56,600 $3.50 $197,987
03/31/2020 Patrick Wagner See Remarks 15,000 $3.31 $49,658

