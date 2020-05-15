Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIVB

Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), which makes up 0.18% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,030 worth of BKR, making it the #113 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BKR:
BKR — last trade: $14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Brian Worrell
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$18.05
|$54,151
|02/26/2020
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|11,254
|$17.74
|$199,673
|02/24/2020
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|15,368
|$19.49
|$299,522
And Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS), the #291 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,034 worth of ADS, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADS is detailed in the table below:
ADS — last trade: $39.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/20/2020
|Kenneth R. Jensen
|Director
|6,630
|$28.93
|$191,817
|03/20/2020
|Robert A. Minicucci
|Director
|10,000
|$28.99
|$289,853
|03/19/2020
|Laura Santillan
|SVP, Chief Acctg. Officer
|3,000
|$22.60
|$67,800
|03/20/2020
|Bruce K. Anderson
|Director
|10,000
|$29.06
|$290,600
|03/23/2020
|Sharen J. Turney
|Director
|1,725
|$30.16
|$52,032
|03/23/2020
|Laurie Anne Tucker
|Director
|4,000
|$28.80
|$115,220
|03/23/2020
|Roger H. Ballou
|Director
|3,500
|$29.14
|$101,996
|04/27/2020
|Timothy J. Theriault
|Director
|1,500
|$42.19
|$63,285
