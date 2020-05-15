Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIVB

Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), which makes up 0.18% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,030 worth of BKR, making it the #113 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BKR:

BKR — last trade: $14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2020 Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $18.05 $54,151 02/26/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 11,254 $17.74 $199,673 02/24/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 15,368 $19.49 $299,522

And Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS), the #291 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,034 worth of ADS, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADS is detailed in the table below:

ADS — last trade: $39.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/20/2020 Kenneth R. Jensen Director 6,630 $28.93 $191,817 03/20/2020 Robert A. Minicucci Director 10,000 $28.99 $289,853 03/19/2020 Laura Santillan SVP, Chief Acctg. Officer 3,000 $22.60 $67,800 03/20/2020 Bruce K. Anderson Director 10,000 $29.06 $290,600 03/23/2020 Sharen J. Turney Director 1,725 $30.16 $52,032 03/23/2020 Laurie Anne Tucker Director 4,000 $28.80 $115,220 03/23/2020 Roger H. Ballou Director 3,500 $29.14 $101,996 04/27/2020 Timothy J. Theriault Director 1,500 $42.19 $63,285

