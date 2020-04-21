Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIVB

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), which makes up 0.14% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,963 worth of HUM, making it the #145 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HUM:

HUM — last trade: $367.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/24/2019 Heather Cox Chief Dig Health & Analyt Off. 750 $368.40 $276,297
02/28/2020 Susan M. Diamond Segment President, Home Bus. 1,785 $319.68 $570,629
03/13/2020 Cynthia H. Zipperle SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont 1,500 $289.40 $434,100

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), the #149 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,654 worth of DFS, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DFS is detailed in the table below:

DFS — last trade: $35.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/27/2020 Roger C. Hochschild CEO and President 15,000 $74.12 $1,111,821
01/27/2020 John Greene EVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,377 $73.84 $249,343
01/27/2020 Wanjiku Juanita Walcott EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC 3,400 $73.95 $251,430
01/27/2020 Carlos Minetti EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking 3,000 $73.74 $221,206

