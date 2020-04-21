Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIVB

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), which makes up 0.14% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,963 worth of HUM, making it the #145 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HUM:
HUM — last trade: $367.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/24/2019
|Heather Cox
|Chief Dig Health & Analyt Off.
|750
|$368.40
|$276,297
|02/28/2020
|Susan M. Diamond
|Segment President, Home Bus.
|1,785
|$319.68
|$570,629
|03/13/2020
|Cynthia H. Zipperle
|SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont
|1,500
|$289.40
|$434,100
And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), the #149 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,654 worth of DFS, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DFS is detailed in the table below:
DFS — last trade: $35.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2020
|Roger C. Hochschild
|CEO and President
|15,000
|$74.12
|$1,111,821
|01/27/2020
|John Greene
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|3,377
|$73.84
|$249,343
|01/27/2020
|Wanjiku Juanita Walcott
|EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC
|3,400
|$73.95
|$251,430
|01/27/2020
|Carlos Minetti
|EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking
|3,000
|$73.74
|$221,206
