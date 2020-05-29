Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIV

Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR), which makes up 1.58% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,862,671 worth of VGR, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VGR:

VGR — last trade: $11.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/18/2020 Richard Lampen EVP 25,000 $10.85 $271,250 05/18/2020 J. Bryant Kirkland III See Remarks 12,500 $10.85 $135,625

