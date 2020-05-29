Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIV

Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR), which makes up 1.58% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,862,671 worth of VGR, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VGR:
VGR — last trade: $11.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/18/2020
|Richard Lampen
|EVP
|25,000
|$10.85
|$271,250
|05/18/2020
|J. Bryant Kirkland III
|See Remarks
|12,500
|$10.85
|$135,625
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.