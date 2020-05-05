Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIV

BNK Invest
Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), which makes up 2.49% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,170,755 worth of PMT, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PMT:

PMT — last trade: $9.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/18/2020 Marianne Sullivan Director 85,250 $6.55 $558,350
03/18/2020 Nancy McAllister, Director 10,000 $5.18 $51,815
03/18/2020 Scott W. Carnahan Director 39,507 $7.23 $285,567
03/19/2020 Scott W. Carnahan Director 11,000 $6.33 $69,600
03/19/2020 Randall D. Hadley Director 10,000 $5.82 $58,156
03/24/2020 Frank P. Willey Director 20,000 $5.64 $112,878
03/30/2020 Frank P. Willey Director 14,100 $10.87 $153,321

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), the #17 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,860,359 worth of STWD, which represents approximately 2.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STWD is detailed in the table below:

STWD — last trade: $13.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 Jeffrey G. Dishner Director 25,000 $18.60 $465,000
03/18/2020 Barry S. Sternlicht CEO, Chairman of Board 218,000 $9.21 $2,007,780

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

