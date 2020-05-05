Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DIV

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), which makes up 2.49% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,170,755 worth of PMT, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PMT:
PMT — last trade: $9.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2020
|Marianne Sullivan
|Director
|85,250
|$6.55
|$558,350
|03/18/2020
|Nancy McAllister,
|Director
|10,000
|$5.18
|$51,815
|03/18/2020
|Scott W. Carnahan
|Director
|39,507
|$7.23
|$285,567
|03/19/2020
|Scott W. Carnahan
|Director
|11,000
|$6.33
|$69,600
|03/19/2020
|Randall D. Hadley
|Director
|10,000
|$5.82
|$58,156
|03/24/2020
|Frank P. Willey
|Director
|20,000
|$5.64
|$112,878
|03/30/2020
|Frank P. Willey
|Director
|14,100
|$10.87
|$153,321
And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), the #17 largest holding among components of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,860,359 worth of STWD, which represents approximately 2.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STWD is detailed in the table below:
STWD — last trade: $13.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Jeffrey G. Dishner
|Director
|25,000
|$18.60
|$465,000
|03/18/2020
|Barry S. Sternlicht
|CEO, Chairman of Board
|218,000
|$9.21
|$2,007,780
