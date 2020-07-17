Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DHS

Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), which makes up 0.15% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,097,831 worth of BRX, making it the #96 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRX:

BRX — last trade: $12.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 James M. Taylor Jr. President and CEO 10,000 $13.43 $134,300
03/17/2020 James M. Taylor Jr. President and CEO 10,000 $12.26 $122,600
03/16/2020 Sheryl Maxwell Crosland Director 2,500 $12.53 $31,325

And Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA), the #148 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $432,156 worth of HTA, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HTA is detailed in the table below:

HTA — last trade: $25.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 Vicki U. Booth Director 1,750 $29.05 $50,838
03/24/2020 W. Bradley Blair II Director 2,000 $21.38 $42,760
05/12/2020 Warren D. Fix Director 1,000 $24.99 $24,990
05/15/2020 Robert A. Milligan Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $23.75 $47,500

