Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DHS

Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), which makes up 0.15% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,097,831 worth of BRX, making it the #96 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRX:
BRX — last trade: $12.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|James M. Taylor Jr.
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$13.43
|$134,300
|03/17/2020
|James M. Taylor Jr.
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$12.26
|$122,600
|03/16/2020
|Sheryl Maxwell Crosland
|Director
|2,500
|$12.53
|$31,325
And Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA), the #148 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $432,156 worth of HTA, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HTA is detailed in the table below:
HTA — last trade: $25.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Vicki U. Booth
|Director
|1,750
|$29.05
|$50,838
|03/24/2020
|W. Bradley Blair II
|Director
|2,000
|$21.38
|$42,760
|05/12/2020
|Warren D. Fix
|Director
|1,000
|$24.99
|$24,990
|05/15/2020
|Robert A. Milligan
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$23.75
|$47,500
