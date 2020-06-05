Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DHS

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), which makes up 5.34% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $39,694,837 worth of ABBV, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV:

ABBV — last trade: $93.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2020 Edward J. Rapp Director 2,875 $87.87 $252,617
03/20/2020 Brian L. Durkin VP, Controller 3,750 $68.20 $255,755
03/20/2020 Brian L. Durkin VP, Controller 1,550 $69.00 $106,950

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), the #32 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,588,688 worth of SPG, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SPG is detailed in the table below:

SPG — last trade: $76.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/17/2020 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 1,500 $64.88 $97,325
03/19/2020 Larry C. Glasscock Director 10,000 $58.98 $589,788
03/18/2020 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 1,750 $52.03 $91,052
03/18/2020 Daniel C. Smith Director 921 $53.14 $48,946
03/18/2020 Herbert Simon Director 188,572 $52.67 $9,933,030
03/18/2020 Allan B. Hubbard Director 3,615 $54.81 $198,138
03/18/2020 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 1,000 $50.15 $50,145
03/18/2020 Stefan M. Selig Director 15,000 $46.17 $692,625
05/15/2020 Glyn Aeppel Director 1,000 $50.50 $50,500

