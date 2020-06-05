Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DHS

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), which makes up 5.34% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $39,694,837 worth of ABBV, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABBV:
ABBV — last trade: $93.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Edward J. Rapp
|Director
|2,875
|$87.87
|$252,617
|03/20/2020
|Brian L. Durkin
|VP, Controller
|3,750
|$68.20
|$255,755
|03/20/2020
|Brian L. Durkin
|VP, Controller
|1,550
|$69.00
|$106,950
And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), the #32 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,588,688 worth of SPG, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SPG is detailed in the table below:
SPG — last trade: $76.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/17/2020
|Reuben S. Leibowitz
|Director
|1,500
|$64.88
|$97,325
|03/19/2020
|Larry C. Glasscock
|Director
|10,000
|$58.98
|$589,788
|03/18/2020
|J. Albert Smith Jr.
|Director
|1,750
|$52.03
|$91,052
|03/18/2020
|Daniel C. Smith
|Director
|921
|$53.14
|$48,946
|03/18/2020
|Herbert Simon
|Director
|188,572
|$52.67
|$9,933,030
|03/18/2020
|Allan B. Hubbard
|Director
|3,615
|$54.81
|$198,138
|03/18/2020
|Reuben S. Leibowitz
|Director
|1,000
|$50.15
|$50,145
|03/18/2020
|Stefan M. Selig
|Director
|15,000
|$46.17
|$692,625
|05/15/2020
|Glyn Aeppel
|Director
|1,000
|$50.50
|$50,500
