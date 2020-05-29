Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DGRO

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), which makes up 1.91% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $182,269,859 worth of WFC, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WFC:

WFC — last trade: $27.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 William M. Daley Vice Chairman - Public Affairs 11,100 $40.99 $454,989 03/13/2020 Charles H. Noski Director 20,000 $29.53 $590,600 03/13/2020 Charles W. Scharf CEO & President 173,000 $28.69 $4,963,370

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), the #51 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $55,656,047 worth of VLO, which represents approximately 0.58% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VLO is detailed in the table below:

VLO — last trade: $67.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 Philip J. Pfeiffer Director 1,310 $43.82 $57,402 03/12/2020 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 45,000 $47.31 $2,128,752

