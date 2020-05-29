Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DGRO

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), which makes up 1.91% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $182,269,859 worth of WFC, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WFC:
WFC — last trade: $27.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|William M. Daley
|Vice Chairman - Public Affairs
|11,100
|$40.99
|$454,989
|03/13/2020
|Charles H. Noski
|Director
|20,000
|$29.53
|$590,600
|03/13/2020
|Charles W. Scharf
|CEO & President
|173,000
|$28.69
|$4,963,370
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), the #51 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $55,656,047 worth of VLO, which represents approximately 0.58% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VLO is detailed in the table below:
VLO — last trade: $67.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Philip J. Pfeiffer
|Director
|1,310
|$43.82
|$57,402
|03/12/2020
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|45,000
|$47.31
|$2,128,752
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.