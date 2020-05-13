Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DGRO

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), which makes up 0.05% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,288,725 worth of EXPE, making it the #242 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXPE:
EXPE — last trade: $64.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/25/2019
|Samuel H. Altman
|Director
|20,000
|$98.83
|$1,976,604
|12/05/2019
|Jon T. Gieselman
|Director
|2,393
|$104.29
|$249,565
|12/06/2019
|Peter M. Kern
|Vice Chairman
|23,070
|$108.33
|$2,499,159
And Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), the #250 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,930,685 worth of HII, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HII is detailed in the table below:
HII — last trade: $173.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Thomas C. Schievelbein
|Director
|4,000
|$207.92
|$831,665
|03/06/2020
|Philip M. Bilden
|Director
|500
|$203.80
|$101,900
|04/13/2020
|Philip M. Bilden
|Director
|3,117
|$192.77
|$600,864
|04/15/2020
|Philip M. Bilden
|Director
|526
|$190.00
|$99,940
|04/21/2020
|Philip M. Bilden
|Director
|540
|$185.00
|$99,900
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.