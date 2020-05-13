Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DGRO

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), which makes up 0.05% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,288,725 worth of EXPE, making it the #242 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXPE:

EXPE — last trade: $64.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/25/2019 Samuel H. Altman Director 20,000 $98.83 $1,976,604 12/05/2019 Jon T. Gieselman Director 2,393 $104.29 $249,565 12/06/2019 Peter M. Kern Vice Chairman 23,070 $108.33 $2,499,159

And Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), the #250 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,930,685 worth of HII, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HII is detailed in the table below:

HII — last trade: $173.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 Thomas C. Schievelbein Director 4,000 $207.92 $831,665 03/06/2020 Philip M. Bilden Director 500 $203.80 $101,900 04/13/2020 Philip M. Bilden Director 3,117 $192.77 $600,864 04/15/2020 Philip M. Bilden Director 526 $190.00 $99,940 04/21/2020 Philip M. Bilden Director 540 $185.00 $99,900

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.