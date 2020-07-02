Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DES

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), which makes up 0.72% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,103,174 worth of R, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at R:

R — last trade: $36.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2020 Hansel E. Tookes II Director 3,000 $40.19 $120,561 02/24/2020 Robert E. Sanchez Chair and CEO 13,000 $39.64 $515,294 02/25/2020 Scott T. Parker EVP & CFO 12,500 $39.20 $489,988 02/25/2020 Robert D. Fatovic EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary 2,500 $39.09 $97,715 02/28/2020 John J. Diez President, Global FMS 3,250 $36.90 $119,912 05/01/2020 Robert J. Eck Director 7,500 $34.57 $259,275

And Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), the #55 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,480,570 worth of HOMB, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOMB is detailed in the table below:

HOMB — last trade: $15.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2020 Tracy French Centennial Bank CEO/President 2,450 $18.59 $45,533 02/28/2020 Tracy French Centennial Bank CEO/President 1,000 $16.79 $16,790 03/11/2020 James G. Hinkle Director 20,000 $13.93 $278,598

