Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DES

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), which makes up 0.72% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,103,174 worth of R, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at R:
R — last trade: $36.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2020
|Hansel E. Tookes II
|Director
|3,000
|$40.19
|$120,561
|02/24/2020
|Robert E. Sanchez
|Chair and CEO
|13,000
|$39.64
|$515,294
|02/25/2020
|Scott T. Parker
|EVP & CFO
|12,500
|$39.20
|$489,988
|02/25/2020
|Robert D. Fatovic
|EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary
|2,500
|$39.09
|$97,715
|02/28/2020
|John J. Diez
|President, Global FMS
|3,250
|$36.90
|$119,912
|05/01/2020
|Robert J. Eck
|Director
|7,500
|$34.57
|$259,275
And Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), the #55 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,480,570 worth of HOMB, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HOMB is detailed in the table below:
HOMB — last trade: $15.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|Tracy French
|Centennial Bank CEO/President
|2,450
|$18.59
|$45,533
|02/28/2020
|Tracy French
|Centennial Bank CEO/President
|1,000
|$16.79
|$16,790
|03/11/2020
|James G. Hinkle
|Director
|20,000
|$13.93
|$278,598
