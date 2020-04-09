Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DES

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), which makes up 0.56% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,227,471 worth of R, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at R:
R — last trade: $28.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2019
|E. Follin Smith
|Director
|1,831
|$54.62
|$100,018
|02/24/2020
|Hansel E. Tookes II
|Director
|3,000
|$40.19
|$120,561
|02/24/2020
|Robert E. Sanchez
|Chair and CEO
|13,000
|$39.64
|$515,294
|02/25/2020
|Scott T. Parker
|EVP & CFO
|12,500
|$39.20
|$489,988
|02/25/2020
|Robert D. Fatovic
|EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary
|2,500
|$39.09
|$97,715
|02/28/2020
|John J. Diez
|President, Global FMS
|3,250
|$36.90
|$119,912
And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), the #81 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,007,462 worth of HI, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HI is detailed in the table below:
HI — last trade: $18.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/27/2019
|Christopher H. Trainor
|Sr. Vice President
|3,500
|$31.47
|$110,138
|02/06/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|1,000
|$28.50
|$28,500
|02/10/2020
|Nicholas R. Farrell
|VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance
|1,000
|$28.88
|$28,878
|02/19/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|1,000
|$26.25
|$26,250
|02/26/2020
|Joe Anthony Raver
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$25.43
|$50,860
|02/26/2020
|Tom Johnson
|Director
|2,000
|$24.96
|$49,920
|02/28/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|1,000
|$23.00
|$23,000
|03/03/2020
|F. Joseph Loughrey
|Director
|10,000
|$22.23
|$222,300
|03/03/2020
|Joe Anthony Raver
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$22.49
|$44,978
|03/05/2020
|Michael M. Jones
|8,700
|$22.96
|$199,752
|03/10/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|1,000
|$20.75
|$20,750
|03/11/2020
|Joe Anthony Raver
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$20.06
|$40,128
|03/10/2020
|Nicholas R. Farrell
|VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance
|1,000
|$20.86
|$20,860
|03/12/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|2,000
|$18.19
|$36,380
|03/13/2020
|Kristina A. Cerniglia
|Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$17.52
|$35,040
|03/13/2020
|Joe Anthony Raver
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$17.03
|$85,130
|03/18/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|2,000
|$15.03
|$30,060
|03/12/2020
|Michael M. Jones
|3,000
|$17.78
|$53,328
