Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of DES

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), which makes up 0.56% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,227,471 worth of R, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at R:

R — last trade: $28.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/07/2019 E. Follin Smith Director 1,831 $54.62 $100,018 02/24/2020 Hansel E. Tookes II Director 3,000 $40.19 $120,561 02/24/2020 Robert E. Sanchez Chair and CEO 13,000 $39.64 $515,294 02/25/2020 Scott T. Parker EVP & CFO 12,500 $39.20 $489,988 02/25/2020 Robert D. Fatovic EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary 2,500 $39.09 $97,715 02/28/2020 John J. Diez President, Global FMS 3,250 $36.90 $119,912

And Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), the #81 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,007,462 worth of HI, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HI is detailed in the table below:

HI — last trade: $18.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/27/2019 Christopher H. Trainor Sr. Vice President 3,500 $31.47 $110,138 02/06/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $28.50 $28,500 02/10/2020 Nicholas R. Farrell VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance 1,000 $28.88 $28,878 02/19/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $26.25 $26,250 02/26/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $25.43 $50,860 02/26/2020 Tom Johnson Director 2,000 $24.96 $49,920 02/28/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $23.00 $23,000 03/03/2020 F. Joseph Loughrey Director 10,000 $22.23 $222,300 03/03/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $22.49 $44,978 03/05/2020 Michael M. Jones 8,700 $22.96 $199,752 03/10/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $20.75 $20,750 03/11/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 2,000 $20.06 $40,128 03/10/2020 Nicholas R. Farrell VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance 1,000 $20.86 $20,860 03/12/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 2,000 $18.19 $36,380 03/13/2020 Kristina A. Cerniglia Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $17.52 $35,040 03/13/2020 Joe Anthony Raver President and CEO 5,000 $17.03 $85,130 03/18/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 2,000 $15.03 $30,060 03/12/2020 Michael M. Jones 3,000 $17.78 $53,328

