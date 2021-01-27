Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 50.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FS KKR Capital Corp II (Symbol: FSKR), which makes up 4.90% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,889,212 worth of FSKR, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSKR:
FSKR — last trade: $17.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/01/2020
|Barbara Adams
|Director
|925
|$17.23
|$15,942
|11/30/2020
|Brian R. Ford
|Director
|1,600
|$17.59
|$28,144
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.