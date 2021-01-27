Markets
Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 50.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FS KKR Capital Corp II (Symbol: FSKR), which makes up 4.90% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,889,212 worth of FSKR, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSKR:

FSKR — last trade: $17.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/01/2020 Barbara Adams Director 925 $17.23 $15,942
11/30/2020 Brian R. Ford Director 1,600 $17.59 $28,144

