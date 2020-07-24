Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC), which makes up 5.32% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,506,287 worth of GBDC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBDC:

GBDC — last trade: $11.945 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 William M. Webster IV Director 12,500 $15.78 $197,249 03/12/2020 Anita R. Rosenberg Director 18,500 $15.67 $289,895 05/15/2020 Joshua M. Levinson CCO and Secretary 1,778 $9.17 $16,304 05/15/2020 William M. Webster IV Director 13,100 $9.17 $120,127 05/15/2020 Anita R. Rosenberg Director 3,216 $9.17 $29,491

And Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), the #7 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,793,407 worth of PSEC, which represents approximately 4.96% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC is detailed in the table below:

PSEC — last trade: $5.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/12/2020 William Gremp Director 1,000 $6.54 $6,537 02/25/2020 Kristin Lea Van Dask CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO 5,000 $6.18 $30,900 03/09/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 33,004 $4.98 $164,284 03/10/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 332,855 $5.01 $1,668,538 03/11/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 698,091 $4.79 $3,346,439 03/18/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 5,328,184 $4.43 $23,614,278 03/12/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 4,561,706 $4.56 $20,812,534 03/13/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 3,252,951 $4.92 $16,008,422 03/16/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 4,610,490 $4.77 $22,006,791 03/17/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 4,265,200 $4.97 $21,189,547 03/20/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 2,300,000 $4.97 $11,439,944 03/23/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 1,041,977 $4.14 $4,312,248 03/19/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 2,145,160 $4.72 $10,130,891 03/24/2020 M. Grier Eliasek CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER 100,000 $4.45 $445,000 03/23/2020 John F. Barry CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 1,037,277 $4.14 $4,292,532 02/21/2020 William Gremp Director 2,000 $6.54 $13,070

