Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC), which makes up 5.32% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,506,287 worth of GBDC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBDC:
GBDC — last trade: $11.945 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|William M. Webster IV
|Director
|12,500
|$15.78
|$197,249
|03/12/2020
|Anita R. Rosenberg
|Director
|18,500
|$15.67
|$289,895
|05/15/2020
|Joshua M. Levinson
|CCO and Secretary
|1,778
|$9.17
|$16,304
|05/15/2020
|William M. Webster IV
|Director
|13,100
|$9.17
|$120,127
|05/15/2020
|Anita R. Rosenberg
|Director
|3,216
|$9.17
|$29,491
And Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC), the #7 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,793,407 worth of PSEC, which represents approximately 4.96% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSEC is detailed in the table below:
PSEC — last trade: $5.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/12/2020
|William Gremp
|Director
|1,000
|$6.54
|$6,537
|02/25/2020
|Kristin Lea Van Dask
|CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO
|5,000
|$6.18
|$30,900
|03/09/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|33,004
|$4.98
|$164,284
|03/10/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|332,855
|$5.01
|$1,668,538
|03/11/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|698,091
|$4.79
|$3,346,439
|03/18/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|5,328,184
|$4.43
|$23,614,278
|03/12/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|4,561,706
|$4.56
|$20,812,534
|03/13/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|3,252,951
|$4.92
|$16,008,422
|03/16/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|4,610,490
|$4.77
|$22,006,791
|03/17/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|4,265,200
|$4.97
|$21,189,547
|03/20/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|2,300,000
|$4.97
|$11,439,944
|03/23/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|1,041,977
|$4.14
|$4,312,248
|03/19/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|2,145,160
|$4.72
|$10,130,891
|03/24/2020
|M. Grier Eliasek
|CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
|100,000
|$4.45
|$445,000
|03/23/2020
|John F. Barry
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|1,037,277
|$4.14
|$4,292,532
|02/21/2020
|William Gremp
|Director
|2,000
|$6.54
|$13,070
