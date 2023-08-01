Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 45.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 16.95% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $111,368,929 worth of ARCC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:

ARCC — last trade: $19.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/16/2023 Penelope F. Roll Chief Financial Officer 6,000 $17.47 $104,820 05/02/2023 Michael Kort Schnabel Co-President 15,000 $17.84 $267,600

And Pennantpark Investment Corporation (Symbol: PNNT), the #24 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,544,397 worth of PNNT, which represents approximately 0.84% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNNT is detailed in the table below:

PNNT — last trade: $6.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/10/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 30,000 $5.61 $168,423 02/13/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 25,000 $5.73 $143,198 02/17/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 27,000 $5.75 $155,226 03/09/2023 Jose A. Briones Director 8,930 $5.60 $50,008 05/15/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 25,000 $5.37 $134,155 05/12/2023 Jose A. Briones Director 9,560 $5.22 $49,903 05/15/2023 Richard T. Allorto Jr. CFO and Treasurer 10,000 $5.35 $53,500 05/16/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 21,000 $5.42 $113,837 05/17/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 23,000 $5.53 $127,270 05/18/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 24,000 $5.59 $134,225 06/02/2023 Samuel L. Katz Director 25,000 $5.51 $137,650 06/09/2023 Samuel L. Katz Director 8,000 $5.86 $46,876

