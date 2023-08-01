News & Insights

Markets
ARCC

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

August 01, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 45.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which makes up 16.95% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $111,368,929 worth of ARCC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCC:

ARCC — last trade: $19.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/16/2023 Penelope F. Roll Chief Financial Officer 6,000 $17.47 $104,820
05/02/2023 Michael Kort Schnabel Co-President 15,000 $17.84 $267,600

And Pennantpark Investment Corporation (Symbol: PNNT), the #24 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,544,397 worth of PNNT, which represents approximately 0.84% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNNT is detailed in the table below:

PNNT — last trade: $6.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/10/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 30,000 $5.61 $168,423
02/13/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 25,000 $5.73 $143,198
02/17/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 27,000 $5.75 $155,226
03/09/2023 Jose A. Briones Director 8,930 $5.60 $50,008
05/15/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 25,000 $5.37 $134,155
05/12/2023 Jose A. Briones Director 9,560 $5.22 $49,903
05/15/2023 Richard T. Allorto Jr. CFO and Treasurer 10,000 $5.35 $53,500
05/16/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 21,000 $5.42 $113,837
05/17/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 23,000 $5.53 $127,270
05/18/2023 Arthur H. Penn Chairman and CEO 24,000 $5.59 $134,225
06/02/2023 Samuel L. Katz Director 25,000 $5.51 $137,650
06/09/2023 Samuel L. Katz Director 8,000 $5.86 $46,876

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Notification Service
 PSF Insider Buying
 Funds Holding QLI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCC
PNNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.