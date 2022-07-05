Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 60.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX), which makes up 3.60% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,077,140 worth of TSLX, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLX:

TSLX — last trade: $18.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Richard A. Higginbotham Director 2,000 $22.82 $45,640 03/08/2022 Judy S. Slotkin Director 850 $23.13 $19,660 05/24/2022 Jennifer Gordon Vice President 2,500 $19.91 $49,781

