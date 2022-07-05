Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 60.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX), which makes up 3.60% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,077,140 worth of TSLX, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLX:
TSLX — last trade: $18.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Richard A. Higginbotham
|Director
|2,000
|$22.82
|$45,640
|03/08/2022
|Judy S. Slotkin
|Director
|850
|$23.13
|$19,660
|05/24/2022
|Jennifer Gordon
|Vice President
|2,500
|$19.91
|$49,781
