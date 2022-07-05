Markets
TSLX

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 60.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX), which makes up 3.60% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,077,140 worth of TSLX, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLX:

TSLX — last trade: $18.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/07/2022 Richard A. Higginbotham Director 2,000 $22.82 $45,640
03/08/2022 Judy S. Slotkin Director 850 $23.13 $19,660
05/24/2022 Jennifer Gordon Vice President 2,500 $19.91 $49,781

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular