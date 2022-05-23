Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 38.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX), which makes up 4.20% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,024,507 worth of TSLX, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLX:
TSLX — last trade: $20.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Richard A. Higginbotham
|Director
|2,000
|$22.82
|$45,640
|03/08/2022
|Judy S. Slotkin
|Director
|850
|$23.13
|$19,660
And Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC), the #12 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $20,075,925 worth of BBDC, which represents approximately 3.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBDC is detailed in the table below:
BBDC — last trade: $10.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/29/2021
|Thomas McDonnell
|Vice President
|5,000
|$10.85
|$54,249
|12/01/2021
|David Mihalick
|Director
|5,000
|$10.80
|$53,997
|05/09/2022
|Stephen R. Byers
|Director
|16,035
|$10.25
|$164,352
