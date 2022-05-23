Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 38.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX), which makes up 4.20% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,024,507 worth of TSLX, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLX:

TSLX — last trade: $20.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Richard A. Higginbotham Director 2,000 $22.82 $45,640 03/08/2022 Judy S. Slotkin Director 850 $23.13 $19,660

And Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC), the #12 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $20,075,925 worth of BBDC, which represents approximately 3.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBDC is detailed in the table below:

BBDC — last trade: $10.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/29/2021 Thomas McDonnell Vice President 5,000 $10.85 $54,249 12/01/2021 David Mihalick Director 5,000 $10.80 $53,997 05/09/2022 Stephen R. Byers Director 16,035 $10.25 $164,352

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.