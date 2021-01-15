Strong Growth in Health Care and Tech Drives 79 Listings for Nasdaq’s European Markets in 2020

In an unprecedented year for capital markets, Nasdaq’s European Markets gained momentum, welcoming 79 listings in 2020, up from 63 a year prior, driven by strong growth in the Health Care, Industrials, Technology and Real Estate sectors. Of those 79 listings, which raised a total of EUR 3.02 billion, there were 45 initial public offerings (IPOs) in Nasdaq’s Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and the Baltic equity markets, giving Nasdaq the leading position in the Nordic region.

In addition to the IPOs, 14 companies, comprising a market value of EUR 435.5 million, transferred to Nasdaq’s European Markets from competing exchanges in the region. As of year-end, a total of 1,071 companies have listed with Nasdaq′s European Markets.

For 2020, Nasdaq’s European Markets’ top IPOs by proceeds raised were:

Nordnet - EUR 895.4 million

- EUR 895.4 million AB Ignitis Group - EUR 467.6 million

- EUR 467.6 million Musti Group Oyj - EUR 166.1 million

- EUR 166.1 million HusCompagniet A/S - EUR 154 million

- EUR 154 million Offentliga Hus i Norden AB - EUR 148.8 million

“Despite the market uncertainties and volatility we have seen across the world during 2020, our results demonstrate that we have successfully been able to provide our listed companies with critical access to capital,” said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. “During this past year, we have been particularly successful at helping small and mid-cap companies in sectors like Health Care and Technology enter the markets.”

More specifically, 21 of the companies that listed belonged to the Health Care sector and 15 to the Industrials sector, including Xspray Pharma, Cellink and Wästbygg Gruppen AB.

Given the strength in this space, Kostyál said that “early signals point to this trend continuing into 2021.”