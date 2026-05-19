Strong Gains, Full Exit — What H World's China Bet Could Mean Now

Key Points

Sold 536,000 shares of H World Group; estimated trade size $27.33 million (estimate based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $25.22 million, reflecting both trading and market price changes

Trade represented a 28.3% reduction in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) for the fund

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

Exit removes a position that was previously 17.1% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter, amid broader fund downsizing

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On May 13, 2026, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire stake in H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT), liquidating 536,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $27.33 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Sold 536,000 shares of H World Group; estimated trade size $27.33 million (estimate based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $25.22 million, reflecting both trading and market price changes

Trade represented a 28.3% reduction in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) for the fund

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

Exit removes a position that was previously 17.1% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter, amid broader fund downsizing

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd exited its entire position in H World Group during the first quarter, selling 536,000 shares. The estimated transaction value is $27.33 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The net position change, reflecting both trading and market movement, was a decrease of $25.22 million.

What else to know

The fund sold out of H World Group, reducing the stake from 17.1% of AUM in the prior quarter to 0% post-trade (now n/a of AUM)

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: VIPS: $27.89 million (28.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: INTC: $19.02 million (19.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: JOYY: $18.09 million (18.7% of AUM) NYSE: EDU: $9.95 million (10.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GLD: $6.88 million (7.1% of AUM)

As of May 18, 2026, H World Group shares were priced at $45.51, up 21.1% over the past year with a total return of 27.09 including its dividend, outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.3 percentage points

The fund reported $96.74 million in 13F U.S. equity AUM and 13 positions after the filing (excludes two options positions)

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.64 billion Net income (TTM) $706.59 million Dividend yield 4.64% Price (as of market close May 18, 2026) $45.51

Company snapshot

Operates a diversified portfolio of hotel brands, including HanTing, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange, Steigenberger, and others, with over 8,000 hotels and nearly 774,000 rooms as of mid-2022.

Generates revenue primarily through leased, owned, manachised, and franchised hotel operations, leveraging both proprietary and licensed brands across multiple market segments.

Targets business and leisure travelers in China and select international markets, focusing on value, midscale, and upscale lodging options.

H World Group is a leading hotel group headquartered in Shanghai, operating an extensive network of hotels under multiple brands across China and internationally. The company’s multi-brand strategy enables it to address a wide range of customer preferences and price points, from economy to upscale segments.

Note: A "manchise" (or manachised hotel) is a hybrid hospitality model that combines the operational oversight of a management agreement with the branding of a franchise. Under this structure, a hotel is managed by the parent brand operator but branded and operated as a franchise, often with an option to fully convert to a standard franchise

What this transaction means for investors

Bright Valley Capital exited H World Group entirely while simultaneously cutting or eliminating several other positions — this is a fund in the middle of a significant consolidation, not one making a specific call on Chinese hospitality. The exit came after a strong year for the stock, which matters as context but doesn't tell you much about the company's direction. H World is one of China's largest hotel operators, with properties spanning economy, midscale, and upscale brands — some proprietary, some licensed from European operators. Its business is heavily weighted toward domestic China, which means it rises and falls with Chinese consumer spending and travel demand. It competes on scale and brand depth across price segments rather than on growth in any single one. If you're evaluating H World on its own merits, the questions worth asking are about China's domestic travel trajectory and whether that level of single-market concentration fits where you want to be.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.