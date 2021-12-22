Strong FY Earnings Could Spark Recovery In Skyworks Solutions Stock

Skyworks Solutions stock (NASDAQ: SWKS) is down around 8% in the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was down around 4% over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -6% and -1.7%, respectively, underperforming the broader market on both occasions. This comes as a surprise after SWKS reported strong FY ’21 earnings in early November (Skyworks’ fiscal year ends in September), with revenue at $5.11 billion, up significantly from $3.36 billion in FY ’20. Additionally, operating expenses did not grow as fast as the growth in revenue, leading to operating income nearly doubling to $1.61 billion over this period. Combined with a lower effective tax rate, net income jumped from $815 million in FY ’20, to $1.5 billion in FY ’21. For details on Skyworks Solutions historical revenue and margin growth along with comparison to that of its peers, see Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Revenue Comparison.

Now, is Skyworks stock set to continue its underperformance or could we expect a rally? We believe that there is a strong 64% chance of a rise in Skyworks stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on SWKS Stock Chance of Rise. For additional details about SWKS historical returns and comparison to peers, see Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Return.

Twenty-One Day: SWKS -8.1%, vs. S&P500 -3.9%; Underperformed market

(14% likelihood event; 64% probability of rise over next 21 days)

SWKS stock dropped 8.1% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 3.9%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 3.9% A change of -8.1% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 14% likelihood event, which has occurred 346 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 346 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 221 occasions

This points to a 64% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: SWKS -1.7%, vs. S&P500 -1.6%; Underperformed market

(31% likelihood event; 56% probability of rise over next 10 days)

SWKS stock dropped 1.7% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.6%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.6% A change of -1.7% or more over ten trading days is a 31% likelihood event, which has occurred 770 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 770 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 428 occasions

This points to a 56% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: SWKS -6%, vs. S&P500 -3.2%; Underperformed market

(8% likelihood event; 55% probability of rise over next five days)

SWKS stock dropped 6% over a five-day trading period ending 12/17/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 3.2%

over a five-day trading period ending 12/17/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 3.2% A change of -6% or more over five trading days (one week) is an 8% likelihood event, which has occurred 207 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 207 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 113 occasions

This points to a 55% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Returns Dec 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] SWKS Return -8% -2% 100% S&P 500 Return -3% 21% 103% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -1% 44% 286%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/20/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.