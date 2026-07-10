Strong Fuel Demand & Elevated Crack Spreads Support Valero's Outlook

Valero Energy VLO is among the largest independent refiners in the United States, with a combined high-complexity throughput capacity of nearly 3 million barrels per day across its refineries. Its refining footprint is heavily concentrated along the U.S. Gulf Coast, providing feedstock sourcing flexibility and access to high-demand growth markets for selling its refined products. Alongside refining, the company runs a growing renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel business through Diamond Green Diesel, as well as 12 ethanol plants.

The current business environment remains supportive for refining players, including Valero. The 3-2-1 crack spread, widely recognized as an indicator of refining profitability, has risen significantly since the start of the conflict in the Middle East and remains at elevated levels. Moreover, during its first-quarterearnings call VLO noted that constrained global refining capacity, along with tightening refined product flows due to the conflict, has increased demand for refined products, particularly for U.S. Gulf Coast barrels.

Valero is particularly well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Management highlighted a sharp increase in export demand, especially for jet fuel and distillates, which has contributed to declining U.S. product inventories. Its strategically located Gulf Coast refining system and extensive logistics network position Valero to capture increased export volumes while continuing to capitalize on resilient domestic demand. Moreover, low product inventories in key markets are expected to support refining fundamentals and keep margins steady, helping VLO sustain its profitability.

PARR and PBF to Benefit From the Refining Environment

Par Pacific Holdings PARR operates an integrated downstream energy business across the United States, with fuel retail operations in Hawaii, Washington and Idaho; refining operations in Hawaii, Wyoming, Washington and Montana; and a supporting logistics network. Its refineries have a combined crude oil throughput capacity of 219,000 barrels per day and produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, marine fuels, asphalt and other petroleum products. PARR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

PBF Energy PBF has a geographically diverse refining network with large-scale processing capacity and a highly complex refining system. It operates six refineries, Delaware City Refinery, Paulsboro Refinery, Toledo Refinery, Chalmette Refinery, Torrance Refinery and Martinez Refinery, with a combined throughput capacity of 1 million barrels per day and the ability to process a wide range of feedstocks. PBF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

VLO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Valero Energy’s shares have jumped 86.2% over the past year compared with the 38.2% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, VLO trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 8.59X. This is above the broader industry average of 5.73X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past seven days.



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VLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.