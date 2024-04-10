Strong Economy Sees Equities and Rates Decouple

This year, stock prices and projected Fed rates are both rising

Throughout last year, when Fed rates expectations went down, stocks went up (and vice versa). That makes sense, because higher rates add expenses to companies, and make bonds more attractive to investors, meaning stocks have to perform better in the future too (and a lower starting price makes that possible).

But a strange thing has been happening to stocks and rates this year: That relationship has reversed. As the chart below shows, stocks and expected Fed rates (inverted) have both been rising.

It’s the economy, stupid!

Although this sounds weird, it actually does make sense. And it’s all to do with the economic data. So far this year we have mostly seen strong economic data (especially in the USA) – as the chart below shows.

We have seen:

Jobs remain strong : +216k in January, +353k in February, +275k in March, and +303k in April (all above expectations)

: +216k in January, +353k in February, +275k in March, and +303k in April (all above expectations) Real consumer spending resilient : +0.5% m/m in January and +0.4% in March

: +0.5% m/m in January and +0.4% in March Manufacturing recovering : Output rose 0.8% m/m in March and PMI returned to expansion for the first time since September 2022 in April

: Output rose 0.8% m/m in March and PMI returned to expansion for the first time since September 2022 in April Inflation proving stubborn: Resilient demand is a key reason why CPI came in higher than expected in January (3.4% YOY), February (3.1% YOY), March (3.2% YOY) and today (3.5% YOY) as core services inflation remains stickier than hoped, mostly driven by housing, but also transportation services (car repair, car insurance, airfares) and medical services

A strong economy is good for companies and employees. So, good for stocks.

A strong economy helps companies but doesn’t help inflation…so rates are rising

At the same time, this economic strength means inflation is probably going to come down slower (as we’ve seen recently). That’s been a headwind to bond markets (pushing yields higher).

In fact, markets have gone from pricing 170ps in Fed rate cuts this year to just 45bps now. As a result, 10-year Treasury yields are up +65bps this year to 4.55% (black line) as markets price “higher for longer” rates.

When will higher rates start to hurt companies again?

It may be happening already.

Looking at the chart above, the Nasdaq-100 is down 2% from its late March (record) high, following the third string of positive data on the economy.

But earnings season is just about to begin, so we’ll have a chance to see if the strong economy is better for equities than higher rates can hurt.

