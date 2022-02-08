BP

Strong earnings support European bourses; BP profit shines

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published

European shares extended gains on Tuesday after the European Central Bank chief eased concerns around faster monetary policy tightening this year, while investors also found comfort in a positive corporate earnings season.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 8 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains on Tuesday after the European Central Bank chief eased concerns around faster monetary policy tightening this year, while investors also found comfort in a positive corporate earnings season.

The benchmark STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.3%, as of 0830 GMT. Oil stocks .SXEP were among the biggest gainers in the pan-European index, advancing 0.8% after BP BP.L reported a profit of $12.8 billion in 2021, the highest in eight years, as natural gas and oil prices soared.

Shares of the London-based energy giant gained 1.7%.

There is no need for big monetary policy tightening in the euro zone as inflation is set to fall back and could stabilize around 2%, ECB's Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

Shares of NENT NENTb.ST rose 2.4% after the Swedish media group announced a 33% surge in subscribers for its streaming service Viaplay in the fourth quarter as it expanded to more countries while competing with bigger rivals Netflix NFLX.O and Disney+ DIS.N.

French lender BNP Paribas BNPP.PA fell 3.5% after announcing lower-than-expected pre-provision profit hit by higher costs in its quarterly update.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP NFLX DIS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More