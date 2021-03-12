Strong Earnings Pave the Path for Skillz Stock to Run to $50

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amid the tech sector meltdown of late February/early March, a lot of high-quality technology stocks dropped into significantly undervalued territory. One of them is Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), the hypergrowth gaming technology company that is creating the software backbone behind a new era of competitive mobile esports gaming. SKLZ stock traded near $50 in early February. By early March, it had dipped to $24.

This dip is a golden buying opportunity.

Skillz is a hyperinnovative company, tapping into the burgeoning mobile gaming market, with a compelling technology solution that adds tremendous value to mobile developers everywhere. Plus, the company has durable competitive advantages, a highly scalable business model and a long runway for growth ahead.

Big picture: Skillz is in the early stages of enormous growth. The company’s recent earnings report confirmed as much. So, don’t let the recent volatility in SKLZ stock fool you. This stock is a winner, and near-term dips in long-term winners are buying opportunities.

Here’s a deeper look:

SKLZ Stock: A Long-Term Winner in Mobile Esports

The long-term bull thesis on SKLZ stock all boils down three things:

Mobile gaming is the future. The mobile gaming market is currently undergoing a massive shift towards mobile esports. Skillz is optimally positioned to create the technology infrastructure supporting the mobile esports industry.

Very few would argue the first point. Everything’s going mobile these days. Gaming is no exception. About 2.6 billion folks across the globe play mobile games, mostly because they’re accessible, fast and offer great quick-hitter entertainment. These gamers also open their wallets. Mobile games generated $77.2 billion worth of revenues in 2020, up 13.3% year-over-year. This trend of double-digit growth in the mobile gaming industry is expected to persist for the foreseeable future.

Now, onto point two, despite the huge popularity of and growth in mobile gaming, the economics underlying mobile games are broken. That is, most of these games are “free-to-play,” so they monetize through ads. But consumers don’t click ads on mobile games — and therefore, advertisers don’t spend much money on those ineffective ads. The result? Most mobile games have horrible unit economics, and are actually unprofitable.

The fix is a shift toward mobile esports. In the mobile esports model, mobile apps turn their games into real-money, skills-based competitions, where gamers pay an entry fee into a competition or tournament, and then win prize money if they win that competition.

Of course, because humans love to compete with each other and love the chance to make money (just ask the WallStreetBets crowd), gamers open up their wallets for these tournaments — and because the app developers take a commission off each entry fee, this pivot toward mobile esports dramatically improves the broken economic of mobile gaming.

Thus, over the next few years, you’ll see mobile gaming explode, mobile app ads disappear, and mobile esports become a ubiquity.

The Mobile Esports Technology Leader

For point three, Skillz is at the epicenter of this shift.

The company supplies the mission-critical, technology infrastructure, which allows any old competitive, skills-based game, to turn into a mobile esports title with real-money competitions and tournaments.

So… let’s say I’m a mobile developer who made a skills-based card game back in 2015… but that card game has struggled to sell ads over the past few years. I could tap Skillz to integrate my gaming source code with the company’s tech platform to seamlessly turn my card game into a mobile esports platform with real-money wagers and prize tournaments.

Why would I do that?

Because Skillz has a proven track record of meaningfully improving mobile gaming economics. The average revenue per user of games built on the Skillz tech platform hovers above $6, versus less than $2 for ad-based games.

The competitive advantage here is Skillz’ anti-cheat algorithm — and it’s a very big and very durable advantage.

Cheating is unfortunately super common in mobile esports. Therefore, a strong anti-cheat algorithm is the most important piece of any mobile esports game. The strength of an anti-cheat algorithm is determined by the volume and granularity of real-time gaming data that informs it. And, because Skillz is the first mover in this space, the company has amassed the most robust gaming data lake — which the company has turned around to build the industry’s best anti-cheat algorithm.

With the industry’s best anti-cheat algorithm, Skillz is strategically positioned to dominate the mobile esports technology infrastructure market for the foreseeable future — and during that time, SKLZ stock should outperform.

Accelerating Business Momentum

In basketball, we say that you’re only as good as your last shot. In finance, that translates to: A company is only as good as its least earnings report.

Well, the last earnings report from Skillz was very good.

Monthly active users rose 20% year-over-year. Average revenue per user rose 60%. Gross marketplace volume rose about 80%. Revenues rose 95%. Gross margins were stable at a jaw-dropping 95% (yes, 95% — Skillz provides software services through highly scalable technology infrastructure, and therefore, runs at insanely high gross margins). The guide came in strong, calling for about 60% revenue growth next year.

Importantly, Skillz is operationally doing everything right to ensure that this hypergrowth trajectory persists.

The company is aggressively expanding the reach of its synchronous gameplay ecosystem to enable new gaming genres, ranging from real-time strategy to fighting to racing to first person shooters. The company is also scoring big content deals — such as a multi-year partnership with the NFL and a big-time contract win with the popular arcade game Big Buck Hunter. Skillz is also looking to expand quickly into India, a market where mobile gaming is huge (137 million gamers) and growing rapidly (26% growth in gamers per year).

Thanks to these strategic moves, Skillz is optimally positioned to sustain enormous growth in 2021/22.

Alongside this sustained enormous growth, SKLZ stock will bounce back to its February highs — and then some.

Skillz Stock Is Undervalued

By my numbers, the tech sector meltdown in February plunged SKLZ stock into deeply undervalued territory.

Thanks to the growing popularity of mobile esports and Skillz’ anti-cheat algorithm advantage in the space, I see Skillz continuing to grow its monthly active user base at a double-digit pace into 2030. Increased gamer engagement with prize-money competitions and tournaments should boost average revenue per user by about 5% per year. Revenue growth should exceed 15% for the next decade.

Gross margins will remain steady around 95%. The super-scalable business model will allow for meaningful operating leverage, and EBITDA margins have runway to 30% in time.

Plugging those assumptions into my valuation models, I calculate a fair 2021 price target for SKLZ stock of about $50.

That’s where I suspect shares will trend over the next 12 months after shaking off this interest rate volatility.

Bottom Line on SKLZ Stock

The tech sector meltdown has created multiple golden buying opportunities. SKLZ stock is one such opportunity.

But it’s not the best opportunity.

Instead, the best opportunity is in a company that reminds me of a young Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Indeed, I think buying this stock today could be like buying AMZN stock back in 1997 — before it soared thousands of percent.

Which stock am I talking about?

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

