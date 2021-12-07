FERG

Strong earnings, miners lift FTSE 100

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, as receding concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant lifted global mood for a second day, while a jump in mining stocks and positive earnings further boosted the blue-chip index.

Both FTSE 100, FTSE 250 rise 0.9%

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.9% by 0820 GMT, with plumbing parts distributor Ferguson FERG.L advancing 4.8% to the top of the index after strong revenue growth forecast.

Rental equipment provider Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L rose 2.4% after saying it expected full-year results ahead of previous estimates and raising its dividend.

Base metal miners .FTNMX551020 led gains on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 as copper prices were boosted by monetary policy easing in top consumer China. MET/L

The domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC advanced 0.9%, with travel and leisure stocks .FTNMX405010 recovering 1.6% as fears around the Omicron variant eased after experts said the new strain might not be as severe as feared.

British American Tobacco BATS.L gained 1.2% after reiterating its full-year profit and sales forecasts, as more people switched to its Vuse vaping and Velo oral nicotine products.

