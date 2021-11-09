Strong earnings keep European indexes pinned near peaks

By Anisha Sircar

Nov 9 (Reuters) - European shares were trading near record highs on Tuesday, with strong corporate earnings aiding sentiment, while investors awaited fresh U.S. inflation data for clues on the direction of interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX inched up 0.1%, holding just below its record peak hit last week.

Auto stocks .SXAP offered the biggest boost as Renault RENA.PA rose 4.5% to the top of France's CAC 40 .FCHI after its Japanese alliance partner Nissan 7201.T reported a quarterly profit and hiked its full-year forecast.

The STOXX 600 is on its ninth straight session of gains, with France's CAC 40 .FCHI and Germany's DAX .GDAXI breaching new records in the first week of this month on the back of strong corporate earnings and the European Central Bank's dovish stance.

"The equity rally has been impressive," said Ankit Gheedia, head of BNP Paribas' equity and derivatives strategy for Europe.

"How long companies can keep profit margins elevated is going to be the key indicator for when the bull market is over, and, so far, all signs suggest profit margins should stay supported in the medium-term."

While upbeat earnings forecast from Primark-owner AB Foods ABF.L supported British stocks, insurers .SXIP were a drag on continental European markets. German group Munich Re MUVGn.DE fell after warning of more COVID-related losses in its reinsurance business. .L

British insurer Direct Line DLGD.L also slipped 1.8% after reporting lower-than-expected growth in quarterly premiums.

Among gainers, German agriculture and pharmaceutical firm Bayer BAYGn.DE climbed 2.8% after posting higher quarterly adjusted earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

French supermarket group Carrefour CARR.PA rose 1.0% after pledging 3 billion euros between 2022 and 2026 for its digital push.

Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as investors cheered the passage of the U.S. infrastructure bill, but gains were capped due to a cautious mood ahead of the release of inflation data on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

Polish e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA fell 5.9% after reiterating its 2021 targets despite reporting a quarterly profit beat.

