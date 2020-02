Strong earnings help London stocks advance

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

Smith+Nephew, Moneysupermarket.com among notable gainers

Virus cases in South Korea deter more rapid gains

Feb 20 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched up on Thursday, led by an earnings-driven 5% rise in Smith+Nephew, while sharp gains in price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com and electrical engineering firm Spectris helped midcaps outperform.

The blue-chip index .FTSE added 0.2%, with Smith+Nephew SN.L hitting a more than four-month high after the medical products maker topped annual sales expectations for 2019 and forecast another year of revenue growth.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.4%. Moneysupermarket.com MONY.L, which said on Wednesday that its chief executive officer would step down, snapped a three-day losing streak and surged 8%. Spectris SXS.L jumped 6.5% after its 2019 results.

Both British benchmark indexes advanced, even though a coronavirus outbreak in South Korea stoked fears that the health crisis would deepen globally.

