Strong earnings drive FTSE 100 higher; midcaps underperform

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

London's FTSE 100 climbed on Thursday, boosted by a series of positive earnings updates from companies, including Smith+Nephew and Unilever, while a fall in shares of WH Smith capped gains on the midcap index.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

April 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 climbed on Thursday, boosted by a series of positive earnings updates from companies, including Smith+Nephew and Unilever, while a fall in shares of WH Smith capped gains on the midcap index.

The blue-chip index .FTSE rose 0.7% with medical products maker Smith+Nephew SN.L jumping 4.6% to the top of the index after it reinstated its 2021 outlook following revenue growth in first quarter.

The index was also supported by Unilever ULVR.L, which rose 3.5% after it beat quarterly sales forecasts, helped by a pick up in home cooking during coronavirus lockdowns and a strong economic recovery in China.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index .FTMC advanced 0.2%.

WH Smith SMWH.L slipped 4.6% after it warned of the possible risk of breaching its covenant tests in 2022 and launched a potential 325 million-pound ($450 million) bonds offering as the retailer navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters