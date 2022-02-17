AIR

Strong earnings boost European shares amid Ukraine concerns

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares rose on Thursday as a slew of strong earnings from companies such as Airbus, Kering and Commerzbank lifted risk appetite, helping offset investor concerns over fresh tensions surrounding Ukraine.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 17 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday as a slew of strong earnings from companies such as Airbus, Kering and Commerzbank lifted risk appetite, helping offset investor concerns over fresh tensions surrounding Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX gained 0.2% by 0813 GMT. France's CAC 40 .FCHI added 0.6%, Germany's DAX .GDAXI climbed 0.3%, while UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE slipped 0.2%.

French luxury goods maker Kering PRTP.PA jumped 5.4% after the company reported sharp growth in fourth-quarter sales as marketing investments and 100th anniversary events helped boost the popularity of its top Gucci brand.

Shares in peers LVMH LVMH.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA gained more than 1% each.

Airbus AIR.PA rose 1.2% after the world's largest jetmaker predicted 720 jetliner deliveries and higher profit in 2022.

Commerzbank CBKG.DE added 5% after the German lender swung to a better-than-expected fourth-quarter and painted a rosy outlook for 2022.

Still, the overall gains in markets were tempered as Russian media report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine hit global equities, while lifting demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and government bonds. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters