Strong e-commerce demand powers UPS quarterly profit beat

United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that came ahead of Wall Street estimates , benefiting from strong e-commerce demand and rival FedEx Corp's breakup with Amazon.com Inc.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that came ahead of Wall Street estimates , benefiting from strong e-commerce demand and rival FedEx Corp's FDX.N breakup with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

The volume for Next Day Air delivery within the United States rose about 24% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, in the wake of FedEx severing business ties with the world's biggest online retailer this summer.

Despite the advantage, investors remain wary of the potential ill-effects of the ongoing US-China trade war on the company as it gears up for what could be its biggest holiday season in history.

Net income rose 16% to $1.75 billion, or $2.01 per share, in the quarter, compared with $1.51 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5% to $18.32 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.07 per share

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $2.06 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

