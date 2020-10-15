Strong Demand to Aid Procter & Gamble's (PG) Q1 Earnings

The Procter & Gamble Company PG is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Oct 20, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading branded consumer products company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.9%. Moreover, its bottom line beat estimates by 8.4%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings stands at $1.43, indicating a 4.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark has moved up in the past seven days. For fiscal first-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $18.29 billion, suggesting 2.8% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Key Factors to Note

Procter & Gamble’s sales have been gaining from the spike in demand for household cleaning, personal health and cleansing products, mostly in North America and China, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the relevance of the company’s products and categories in consumers' lives has increased with the pandemic. We expect that the increased focus on home, more time at home, and more meals at home with related consumption impacts are likely to have contributed to Procter & Gamble’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Procter Gamble Company The Price and EPS Surprise

Procter Gamble Company The price-eps-surprise | Procter Gamble Company The Quote

Moreover, we predict that the first-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is likely to have benefited from the continued functioning of its businesses and strong demand for its products. It is expected to have witnessed continued growth in organic sales, driven by a continued increase in organic shipment volume and better pricing.



Management has also been focusing on productivity and cost-saving plans, which might have cushioned margins in first-quarter fiscal 2021. It has been driving cost savings and efficiency improvement in all facets of business, delivering strong cost and cash productivity.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism about the upcoming quarterly results, we remain wary of the adverse impacts of currency fluctuations on the company’s top and bottom lines.

Zacks Model

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Procter & Gamble this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Procter & Gamble carries a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +1.52%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS presently has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and it sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and it flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Whirlpool Corporation WHR currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.25% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Procter Gamble Company The (PG): Free Stock Analysis Report



1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.