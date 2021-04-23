Strong Demand Revival Could Help Qualcomm Stock Regain Recent Highs

Despite rising more than 2x from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $133 per share, we believe Qualcomm stock (NASDAQ: QCOM) has significant upside potential. Qualcomm stock has increased from $61 to $133 off its March 2020 bottom, more than the S&P which increased by around 80% from its lows. Further, the stock is up around 50% from the level it was at before the pandemic. However, we believe that Qualcomm stock could rise more than 25% to its early-2021 high of $168, driven by expectations of strong demand and stellar Q1 2021 results despite the pandemic. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 134% Change In Qualcomm Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.

The strong stock price rise since 2018-end came despite just a 4% rise in revenue from $22.6 billion in FY 2018 to $23.5 billion in FY 2020 (Qualcomm’s fiscal year ends in September). However, a 22% drop in the outstanding share count, led to revenue-per-share (RPS) rising by almost 35% to $20.73 in 2020 from $15.46 in 2018. Revenue on a trailing 12-month basis stands at $26.7 billion, which means that RPS stands at $23.48.

Further, Qualcomm’s P/S (price-to-sales) multiple rose from 3.7x in 2018 to 7.3x by 2020 end, but has since dropped to 6.4x. We believe that the company’s P/S ratio has the potential to rise further in the near term on expectations of continuing demand growth and a favorable shareholder return policy, thus driving the stock price higher.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

The global spread of coronavirus saw a drop in demand for smartphones, as buying a new phone was just not a priority for people during the pandemic. However, sales have started rising since, and with the steady global roll-out of 5G, Qualcomm’s sales have jumped. This is evident from Qualcomm’s Q1 2021 results, where revenue came in at $8.2 billion, up from $5.1 billion in Q1 2020, driven primarily by rising chipset sales ($6.4 billion in Q1 ’21 vs $3.5 billion in Q1 ’20). Operating income jumped 2.5x from $1 billion to $2.5 billion over the same period, which helped EPS rise from $0.81 to $2.16, a jump of more than 2.5x.

Additionally, with the lockdowns being lifted and the further global roll-out of 5G, we believe the company will continue seeing strong revenue and margin growth in the medium term. These factors will raise investor expectations further, driving up the company’s P/S multiple. We believe that Qualcomm stock can rise more than 25% from current levels, to regain its recent highs of $168.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.