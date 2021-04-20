Strong Demand Revival Could Help Analog Devices Stock Rise To New Highs

Despite an almost 2x rise from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $160 per share, we believe Analog Devices stock (NASDAQ: ADI) has further upside potential. Analog stock rose from $83 in March 2020 to $160 currently, while the S&P increased by around 80% from its lows. Further, the stock is up almost 30% from the level it was at before the pandemic. However, we believe that Analog Devices stock could rise more than 10% to set new highs above $165 (its recent peak), driven by expectations of continued demand growth and strong Q1 2021 results despite the pandemic. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 87% Change In Analog Devices Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.

The stock price rise since 2018-end came despite a 10% drop in revenue from $6.2 billion in FY 2018 to $5.6 billion in FY 2020 (ADI’s fiscal year ends in October). Net margins dropped from 24% to 22% over this period, as a drop in ASPs led to a drop in gross margins. Despite a 1% drop in outstanding share count, EPS dropped 18% from $4.05 in 2018 to $3.31 in 2020.

Analog Devices’ P/E (price-to-earnings) multiple rose from 21x in 2018 to 45x by 2020 end, as the company rode the post mid-2020 rally in technology stocks. The multiple has further jumped to almost 49x currently, but we believe that the company’s P/E ratio has the potential to increase more in the near term on expectations of continuing demand growth and a favorable shareholder return policy, thus driving the stock price higher.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

The global spread of Coronavirus has meant there is much lower demand for computing and hardware devices across all markets, which means lower semiconductor demand, and lower demand for Analog Devices’ products. However, demand has recovered since late-2020, as is evident from Analog Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings (quarter ending January), where revenue came in at $1.56 billion, up from $1.3 billion in Q1 2020. COGS and operating expenses did not rise at the same rate, and this saw operating income jump around 1.7x from $273.5 million to $464 million. A roughly flat tax rate, saw EPS rise almost 2x from $0.55 to $1.05 over this period.

Further, with the lockdowns being lifted and the widespread vaccinations, we believe the company will continue seeing strong revenue growth in the medium term, and if Analog Devices continues to successfully control expenses, profitability could rise further in the near to medium term. This will raise investor expectations, driving up the company’s P/E multiple. We believe that ADI stock can rise more than 10% from current levels, to set new highs above $165.

