US Markets

Strong demand from smartphone makers boosts AMS Q3 operating profit

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Sensor specialist AMS reported third-quarter sales above its own guidance and a threefold increase of its operating profit thanks to strong demand from smartphone makers.

VIENNA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sensor specialist AMS AMS.S reported third-quarter sales above its own guidance and a threefold increase of its operating profit thanks to strong demand from smartphone makers.

AMS posted third-quarter revenues of $645 million, up 41% from last year and above its $600-640 million guidance. For the fourth quarter, AMS sees its revenue between $610-650 million, it said on Tuesday.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to $177.9 million in the three month through September from $57.6 million last year, the Austrian group, which supplies Apple AAPL.O with sensors for its face recognition technology, said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 53 11 22 55;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular