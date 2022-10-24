Strong demand for English language learning keeps Pearson on track

British education company Pearson said on Monday it was on track to meet its expectations for the year after nine months of strong trading led by an "outstanding" result in English language learning.

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British education company Pearson PSON.L said on Monday it was on track to meet its expectations for the year after nine months of strong trading led by an "outstanding" result in English language learning.

The group said its underlying sales rose 7% in the period, with 28% growth in English language learning and 12% in assessment and qualifications helping offset an expected 4% decline in higher education.

Chief Executive Andy Bird said Pearson was working on accelerating its margin improvement in the period between 2023 and 2025.

"We believe Pearson is well positioned for the future, and we are confident of being able to navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment," he said in a statement.

