Strong demand boosts Capgemini's revenue in Q3

Oct 27 (Reuters) - French IT consulting firm Capgemini CAPP.PA on Thursday posted a rise in its quarterly revenues, driven by sustained demand for cloud, data and artificial intelligence services and said it feels comfortable with the top end of its full-year targets.

The firm, which offers its services to industries ranging from telecoms to aerospace, reported revenue of 5.55 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in the third quarter, up 15.7% year-on-year at constant exchange rates compared to 4.55 billion euros a year earlier.

"Given this very good Q3 performance, we now feel comfortable with the top end of our growth outlook," said chief executive Aiman Ezzat in a statement.

($1 = 0.9936 euros)

