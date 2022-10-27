Strong demand boosts Capgemini's revenue in Q3

Contributor
Dagmarah Mackos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French IT consulting firm Capgemini on Thursday posted a rise in its quarterly revenues, driven by sustained demand for cloud, data and artificial intelligence services and said it feels comfortable with the top end of its full-year targets.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - French IT consulting firm Capgemini CAPP.PA on Thursday posted a rise in its quarterly revenues, driven by sustained demand for cloud, data and artificial intelligence services and said it feels comfortable with the top end of its full-year targets.

The firm, which offers its services to industries ranging from telecoms to aerospace, reported revenue of 5.55 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in the third quarter, up 15.7% year-on-year at constant exchange rates compared to 4.55 billion euros a year earlier.

"Given this very good Q3 performance, we now feel comfortable with the top end of our growth outlook," said chief executive Aiman Ezzat in a statement.

($1 = 0.9936 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Josephine Mason)

((dagmarah.mackos@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More